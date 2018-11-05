November 5, 2018

SHOCKED, SHOCKED: Another Kavanaugh Accuser Lied, Allegations Were A “Ploy” To Derail Nomination.

Vote for your local bonehead republican, even if he’s a RINO. Do not reward the tactics and enable a party that lies and destroys lives at will, all in the cause of power and world socialism. Vote like your life depends on it. It very well might. Time and enough to get someone decent in. For now, vote against the deranged tactics and self-dramatizing of the “resistance.” Contrary to the left’s screaming, they are not entitled to impose socialism on us. And we’re not hurting them by telling them no. In fact, we might be saving their d*mnfool lives.