#BELIEVEALLWOMEN: Kavanaugh accuser admits to fabricating rape story. “The Washington Times reports that Judy Muro-Leighton admitted to making a false accusation against Kavanaugh because she was against his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. . . . She said the story of a backseat car rape by Kavanaugh ‘was a tactic’ to halt the judge’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.”

I hope she’s prosecuted to the full extent of the law, as an example to others.