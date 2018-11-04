November 4, 2018

DID THEY GET HER THOUGHTS ON PIZZA AND GAY MARRIAGE, ALSO? Portland Mercury sics social media mob on woman who reported car parked in crosswalk owned by black couple:

In fact, as the Mercury said in an update, the woman, who is white, was not on the phone with the police, but with the city parking authority. What’s more, it is impossible that the woman they’ve dubbed “Crosswalk Cathy” could have known the race of the owners of a car parked illegally in a crosswalk, with no one sitting in it.

Muhammad and Khan filmed the woman on the phone with the authorities, and posted it to the Internet. The Portland Mercury amplified it by identifying the white woman — with whom they did not speak to get her side of the story — as a racist Enemy Of The People.

This is an example of a totalitarian mindset. Thanks in part to the Portland Mercury, the face of this poor woman is now all over Portland, and all over the Internet, identified as a racist harasser of black people, when in fact she is no such thing.