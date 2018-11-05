November 5, 2018

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: The Orange Man Bad Election and Much, Much More. “The Dems only need a technical majority to take over and probably put Rep. Nunes in a wood chipper. Maxine Waters will be in charge of the Financial Services Committee. It’s gonna be crazy and when it gets crazy, Trump will win reelection in 2020.”

A great reason to vote Republican tomorrow is to teach the Democrats that crazy doesn’t pay. But it seems likely that one outcome would drive them mad, and the other would drive them mad with power.