November 4, 2018

JUST NBC THE HYPOCRISY:

Shot: ‘SNL’ Mocks ‘Gross’ GOP Candidate Who Lost His Eye to an IED Blast:

The vile attack came during the SNL’s faux news segment “Weekend Update” where Davidson was mocking multiple Republican politicians for their looks. The comedian stated he’d “realized there are some pretty gross people running for office this year”. When a picture of Crenshaw was put on the screen, co-star Michael Che blurted out: “Oh, come on, man!” “Hold on,” Davidson told him. “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie,” he ridiculed Crenshaw to the uproarious laughter of the liberal crowd. “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever.”

—Nicholas Fondacaro, NewsBusters, today.

Chaser: Why comedians and ‘SNL’ are shielding President Obama:

We learn this from Jim Downey, the longtime “Saturday Night Live” specialist in political japery. “If I had to describe Obama as a comedy project, I would say, ‘Degree of difficulty, 10 point 10,’” the writer says in the expanded new edition of the “SNL” oral history book, “Live from New York.” “It’s like being a rock climber looking up at a thousand-foot-high face of solid obsidian, polished and oiled,” Downey says. “There’s not a single thing to grab onto — certainly not a flaw or hook that you can caricature. [Al] Gore had these ‘handles,’ so did Bush, and Sarah Palin, and even Hillary had them. But with Obama, it was the phenomenon — less about him and more about the effect he had on other people and the way he changed their behavior. So that’s the way I wrote him.”

—Kyle Smith, the New York Post, August 24, 2014.

UPDATE: “Crenshaw responded to Davidson’s comments on Twitter Sunday morning. ‘Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope @nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes,’ he wrote.”

Meanwhile, The Hill goes into full “Republicans Pounce” mode: