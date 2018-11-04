November 4, 2018

KURT SCHLICHTER: Sure, Let’s All Unify…Around Donald Trump. “In these troubled times, so many of our betters in our beloved and respected elite have cried out that Americans must put aside our petty differences and come together, and I agree. Let’s unify around the conservative agenda of the guy we elected president, Donald Trump. Now, we have to unify around something, right? So, if we’re going to unify around something, shouldn’t we do it around the policies of the guy who won the presidency? Around the party that currently holds both houses of Congress? Around the side that holds the majority on the Supreme Court?”

That’s crazy talk.