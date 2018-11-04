November 4, 2018

THIS IS NICE: In Show of Civility, Curbelo Meets with Teen Who Threatened to Kill Him.

In a tour de civility, Rep. Carlos Curbelo met with a 19-year-old who threatened to kill him and forgave him.

Curbelo, a Florida Republican, appeared at a joint news conference on Thursday with Pierre Alejandro Verges-Castro, whom the congressman said had fallen “into the trap of violent political speech and hateful expression” but did not plan to actually follow through on his threat, the Miami Herald reported. . . .

Standing alongside Verges-Castro on Thursday, Curbelo said the man had apologized to him for the tweet and that he did not want it to “ruin” Verges-Castro’s life.

“I’m pretty sure he had no idea how serious what he had done was,” Curbelo said. “He does now. I’m grateful to him for being willing to not just learn a lesson himself, but to stand with me here today and to share what has been a difficult experience.”