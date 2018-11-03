November 3, 2018

OBAMA CAMPAIGNS: ‘DO WE WANT A POLITICS WHERE PEOPLE ARE YELLING AND MAKING LEWD GESTURES?’

I agree. If only via subtext, it’s great to see former President Obama finally come clean about those unfortunate moments when he shouted “argue with neighbors, get in their face,” not to mention that time when his vice president shouted Republicans are “going to put you back in chains,” and his staffer telling Obama’s supporters to “punch back twice as hard.” Such introspection is refreshing and long overdue from the former president.