November 3, 2018

READ AT YOUR OWN RISK: 5 Excerpts From Democrat Stacey Abrams’s Hilarious Romance Novels.

As a romance novelist, Stacey Abrams leaned heavily on the word “plunder.” Her books are filled with bursting, cresting, and arching. There’s a fair amount of savoring. Men’s thighs are described as “muscled” and “corded.”

That should give you some idea of the Georgia Democrat’s literary style. Abrams moonlit as a novelist for years under the spectacular nom de plume Selena Montgomery, producing eight very steamy books between 2001 and 2009. In the noble pursuit of journalism, I’ve skimmed five of them. It wasn’t easy, but then again, neither are her female protagonists.

Abrams is fighting what RealClearPolitics currently ranks as a “Toss Up” race against Republican Brian Kemp. Oprah is campaigning for her, as is former President Obama. Strong voter turnout could make Abrams the next governor of Georgia. In that case, you may want to keep your kids away from her books.

“My principles,” Abrams recently explained, “flow through and are evident in everything I write.”