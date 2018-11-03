November 3, 2018

THERE’S A RECKONING COMING, WHETHER THEY LIKE IT OR NOT:

“Asia Bibi was convicted in 2010 of insulting the Prophet Muhammad during a row with neighbours, and many are calling for the reinstatement of the death penalty following her acquittal.”

Sooner or later *real* feminists and honest human rights advocates are going to have to stop turning a blind eye to radical Islam (note qualifier “radical”) and stop being afraid of being called “Islamophobic” by CAIR and Linda Sarsour and The Guardian. Note that Sharia Law prevents women from staging counter-protests, speaking out against this…under pain of death.

Not unrelated: there will always be a Time for Choosing.