November 3, 2018

CUE THE WORLD’S SMALLEST VIOLIN: Bill Clinton’s Pretty Lonely This Cycle, Y’all.

How bad has it gotten? Clinton did a fundraising event for Mike Espy, his former Cabinet official, to benefit his run for the open Senate seat in Mississippi. That race is such a foregone conclusion that there’s hardly any polling in it, but a recent NBC News/Marist survey put Espy down 14 points to appointee Cindy Hyde-Smith, 50/36, if the two end up facing each other in a runoff election. (That’s likely, because Republican Chris McDaniel is in the race and getting 15% of the polling respondents, making it a 38/29/15 race for Hyde-Smith.) Even in a state where Clinton could hardly hurt his prospects, though, Espy’s campaign refused to comment about his presence at Espy’s fundraiser.