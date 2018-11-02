November 2, 2018

CONSEQUENCES: Woman Referred to DOJ for Making False Kavanaugh Allegations.

The Senate Judiciary Committee referred a woman to the Justice Department who admitted her sexual assault allegations against Justice Brett Kavanaugh a “tactic” and a “ploy,” according to a Friday letter from Sen. Chuck Grassley to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

As Glenn noted late last month, “In the old days, once the story died down they would have let bygones be bygones. Now they’re out to teach a lesson.”