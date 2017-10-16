November 2, 2018
NBC FINALLY GETS THEIR WISH:
● Shot:
ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS TO NO ONE IS ASKING: “NFLers are Protesting During the National Anthem. Here’s Why Cheerleaders Aren’t,” young Democrat operative with a byline Kalhan Rosenblatt writes at NBC. And check out her lede:
Millions of Americans have applauded the NFL players who have taken a knee during the national anthem, but not the women whose job it is to root for the teams — the cheerleaders.
No leftwing bias here! And it’s a somewhat poorly written biased sentence as well — millions of American guys applaud the NFL’s cheerleaders whenever the programming director cuts to a shot of them on the sidelines, whatever the players are doing on the field before or after the game. Of course, what Rosenblatt really wants is the women’s edition of what Allahpundit calls the NFL’s pregame “woke Olympics.”
—Your humble narrator, October 16, 2017.
● Chaser: 49ers cheerleader takes a knee during anthem before Raiders game.
—Yahoo Sports, yesterday.
Perhaps she’s simply protesting the rampant income inequality in the NFL: While the male players make millions, “A lawsuit filed on the behalf of one former San Francisco 49ers cheerleader said that she earned a total of $1,250 per season, which worked out to roughly $2.75 per hour.” Fight fiercely Gold Rush Girls for $15!