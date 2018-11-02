November 2, 2018

THE ECONOMIST: A lawsuit reveals how peculiar Harvard’s definition of merit is: The university’s reputation for fairness and impartiality emerges bruised. Well, shameless lying in support of deliberate racism will do that. “Harvard insists that it has no racial quotas or floors, which would fall foul of Supreme Court rulings and jeopardise the university’s federal funding. Yet the share of Asian-Americans it admits has stayed near 20% over the past decade. This is true even as the number of Asian-Americans in high schools has increased. Caltech, a top university without race-based affirmative action, saw its share of Asian-Americans increase dramatically over the same period.”

