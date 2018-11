ALL CAREERS AND PROFESSIONS HAVE THESE. TO LOSE THEM OR BE DELIBERATELY CUT OFF FROM THEM (THINK CULTURAL REVOLUTION OR WHAT THEY’RE TRYING TO DO HERE, CONVINCING EVERYONE THAT OLDER WHITE MALES SHOULD NEVER BE LISTENED TO) IS TO TAKE SEVERAL STEPS BACKWARDS: Aviation and Oral Traditions.

Go learn from your tribal elders while you can. When they’re gone, knowledge of your field will diminish. (And I’m forever blessed in having known and learned from Jerry Pournelle.)