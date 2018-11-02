November 2, 2018

NAH, BUT LET ME WARN YOU THAT FOR ABOUT A YEAR DRIVERS WILL BE BEYOND ERRATIC. AFTER THAT THEY FIGURE OUT DYI LAWS DO APPLY: Day after Weed Day: post-Apocalypse!

Favorite moment just post legalization in CO. I got up early morning in our then downtown Colorado Springs neighborhood, and I decided to make a big breakfast before the kids got up. I was out of something (possibly maple syrup) so I decided to drive to the grocery store half a mile away. Beautiful morning, spacious tree-lined street of Victorian houses. I realize there’s a car driving towards me on my lane. It’s driving VERY slowly. I change to the other lane in the same direction, and car goes by me. New VW bug. Couple inside hadn’t cut their hair since the sixties, but hair had gone completely white. I got the impression the gentleman was gripping the wheel with a death grip. He was leaning forward, eyes wide. Clouds of pot smoke wafting out the windows. Car doing about ten miles an hour on the wrong lane. I figure they thought they were doing 80. Or perhaps that they were on a busy highway or something…