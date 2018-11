FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND: I’m in California for the funeral of one of my very best friends from high school, Joel Andrews. A fine human being and a very talented artist. A few of his works have graced InstaPundit over the years. This was probably the most-noticed:

Life is short, and sometimes we don’t know how short until it ends too soon. Live accordingly. In the meantime, I’ll be blogging less, and relying on cobloggers more, this weekend.