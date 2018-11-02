November 2, 2018

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Trump Is the Best President Ever for American Jews.

The forces of anti-Semitism are concentrated in four groups of our fellow Americans: white supremacists like the man who murdered the congregants of Tree of Life; the Nation of Islam and our black community, Hispanic immigrants and to a lesser extent, native-born Hispanics, and progressives. Three of these four groups are large, significant voting blocs. All three are crucial to Democrat electoral victory.

Democrats are indeed the anti-Trump. He has zero tolerance for anti-Semitism, they have 100% tolerance. They must have anti-Semites’ votes to get to their 90% bloc voting in the black community, and to kowtow to their progressives. Democrat tolerance of anti-Semitism is a national disgrace. And it is getting worse, far worse.