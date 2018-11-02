November 2, 2018

HMM: In deep-red Kansas, a House race poses a test for Trump and Pelosi.

Here in the 2nd Congressional District of Kansas, Republicans are mounting a furious push to save a seat that has been in their party’s control for a decade — one of two seats in this deep-red state that President Donald Trump won by more than 20 points but could flip to the Democrats come Election Day. The GOP gave an opening to Democrats with the retirement of Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins and nominated a political novice who has faced serious questions about whether he inflated his resume — all the while facing an experienced Democrat who is raising far more money than his opponent.

But while a victory here could help flip the House to the Democrats — and help make Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California the speaker again — it also underscores the challenges for a party on the cusp of returning to power. Democrats like Davis are running away from their party’s leader — and may need to continue keeping their distance from their leadership to hold on to their seats in conservative districts.

First, though, Pelosi will have to win the gavel — without the support of Democrats like Davis.

“There isn’t a circumstance in which I’m going to support Pelosi,” Davis told CNN in Lawrence, Kansas. “I think Democrats generally are going to have to figure out who’s the candidate that can get to 218 votes.”