November 1, 2018

ASKING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Sex For Speed Bumps? “Catherine Padilla just wanted her city government to install speed bumps in her neighborhood to slow down cars and make her subdivision safer. The Town Council eventually voted to pay for the speed bumps after she presented a petition signed by 71% of the residents in the area, but Padilla says one member of the council – Lantana Mayor David Stewart – said he could guarantee the vote if she agreed to have sex with him.”

I suppose that’s one way to service your constituents.