November 1, 2018

PAULA BOLYARD: Ohio SoS Candidate Who Moved to Keep Trump Off 2020 Ballot Vows to ‘Impact’ Election if She Wins. “A down-ticket race that hasn’t garnered much national attention — but should — is the contest to be Ohio’s next secretary of state. Two state lawmakers, Republican Frank LaRose and Democrat Kathleen Clyde, are vying for the position that the Democratic candidate has said could impact the 2020 presidential election.”

It’s as though they’re not even trying to hide the fact that they cheat anymore.