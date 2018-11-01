November 1, 2018

THE 21ST CENTURY IS NOT TURNING OUT THE WAY I’D HOPED: Surgery students ‘losing dexterity to stitch patients.’

Roger Kneebone, professor of surgical education at Imperial College, London, says young people have so little experience of craft skills that they struggle with anything practical.

“It is important and an increasingly urgent issue,” says Prof Kneebone, who warns medical students might have high academic grades but cannot cut or sew.

“It is a concern of mine and my scientific colleagues that whereas in the past you could make the assumption that students would leave school able to do certain practical things – cutting things out, making things – that is no longer the case,” says Prof Kneebone.