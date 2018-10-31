PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

October 31, 2018

POLITICO: How Trump’s ‘birthright’ idea went from the fringe to the Oval Office.

Evidently, Politico considers Harry Reid so fringe, he’s not even mentioned in the article. That’s pretty harsh, even for the Politico.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:22 pm