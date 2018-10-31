October 31, 2018
POLITICO: How Trump’s ‘birthright’ idea went from the fringe to the Oval Office.
Evidently, Politico considers Harry Reid so fringe, he’s not even mentioned in the article. That’s pretty harsh, even for the Politico.
