October 31, 2018

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: “Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill sparked a fierce backlash from a Democratic legislator in her home state after listing her as an example of a ‘crazy Democrat.’ In a scathing series of tweets on Monday and Tuesday, Missouri Democratic state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal referred to McCaskill as ‘Dixie Claire,’ described her as a ‘piece of shit,’ compared her to a slave owner and accused ‘McCaskill and her racist democratic friends’ of alienating the party’s base voters. McCaskill raised eyebrows in the final weeks of the midterm campaign by running a radio ad that described McCaskill as ‘not one of those crazy Democrats.’”

All the Democrats have to do is not be crazy — and they can’t even do that, to coin an Insta-phrase.