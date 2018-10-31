October 31, 2018

I KNEW THEY DATED, BUT I DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT THE PROPOSAL. APPARENTLY NOBODY DID. O’Connor, Rehnquist And A Supreme Marriage Proposal. Also, O’Connor was a total babe in law school.

Plus: “Most remarkable was that O’Connor and Rehnquist remained close personal friends. They both ended up living in Phoenix, socialized together often and even were neighbors, according to Jay. And when Rehnquist went to Washington in the Nixon administration and was later appointed to the Supreme Court, the two stayed in touch. Indeed, Rehnquist is said to have been one of those who privately suggested O’Connor to President Reagan as a potential Supreme Court nominee in 1981.” Not really that remarkable. I’ve stayed on good terms with most of my ex-girlfriends, which in fact is how I wound up with the Insta-Wife.