October 31, 2018
BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP FOR THE CHILDREN OF PARENTS NO LEGALLY HERE IS SILLY, TO PUT IT MILDLY. I MEAN THERE IS THAT THING ABOUT ‘SUBJECT TO THE LAWS THEREOF”: Can Trump end birthright citizenship with an executive order?
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP FOR THE CHILDREN OF PARENTS NO LEGALLY HERE IS SILLY, TO PUT IT MILDLY. I MEAN THERE IS THAT THING ABOUT ‘SUBJECT TO THE LAWS THEREOF”: Can Trump end birthright citizenship with an executive order?