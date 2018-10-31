October 31, 2018

MEH. NO BIG SURPRISE. THEY MADE ME WHITE TOO: How America Made Me White. And by “they” I mean the left in the US. Because I’m not part of the little brownz people who in their prophecies will bring about perfect socialism, therefore I’m white. As for the rest. BAH. Having lived and traveled in Europe they’re far more obsessed with race than we are. Which makes sense, since most of them are leftists, and our leftists are obsessed with race too, which is why Colbert’s joke works… when speaking to leftists. Everyone else knows the man just ain’t funny, anyway.