October 30, 2018

ANN ALTHOUSE: Blame Trump And Trump Blames You.

The “calls for him to cool his overheated rhetoric” are what I’ve been calling “civility bullshit” for years. It’s always only aimed at the other side. They want you to stop fighting them with vigor, and they have no intention of stopping fighting you. Trump obviously know this and can’t be played. You might think just this once — because 11 people were massacred — he’d go presidential, bow his head, and sing “Amazing Grace,” but his opponents didn’t refrain from closing right in on him and kicking him, and he kicks back.