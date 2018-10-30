October 30, 2018

PC KILLS AN INDIAN STAR:

Comedy great Mel Brooks once said that our “stupidly politically correct” culture would result in the death of comedy. I think he is being proven right. Even The Simpsons tried to confront this last year. In an episode that peripherally alluded to the Apu controversy, Lisa Simpson says, in response to a question from Marge, “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?”

We now know the answer: You can give up and walk away. These thin-skinned social-media mobs continue to cause everlasting damage to the ability of individuals to say and express their feelings and display their art, and every single episode like this brings us closer to a point at which nobody can joke about anyone or anything without fear of reprisals and claims of racism. What a sad society that will be.

So, here, at the end, Apu is — somewhat ironically — being deported from Springfield, to the everlasting joy of the liberals who targeted him for expulsion. Mission accomplished. The mob wins again.