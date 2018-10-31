PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
October 31, 2018

UGH: Paramedic hurt patient on purpose, then bragged about it on Facebook, state says.

About the best thing I can say about social media is that it has encouraged an allowed an awful lot of antisocial types to self-reveal.

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:56 am