October 30, 2018

MY DAILY CALLER COLUMN THIS WEEK: SELF-SERVING POLITICIANS RAISE A THREAT TO INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM, AND THE MEDIA DOESN’T CARE TO COVER IT.

Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill has demanded a special prosecutor to investigate the use of James O’Keefe’s undercover or hidden camera techniques to address matters of indubitable public concern…It’s pretty clear why McCaskill is upset. In one video, a McCaskill staffer says that the senator downplays her support for gun control. Another staffer suggests she is downplaying her support from former President Barack Obama. In another video, McCaskill is accused of trying to hide her support from Planned Parenthood. Fairly or not, she is painted as a disingenuous hypocrite.

It goes deeper than the medias’ dislike for James O’Keefe. It goes to the heart of pet causes and biases in the newsrooms.