October 30, 2018
NEWS YOU CAN USE: Ready to Get Off Facebook? Reason Reviews 5 Alternative Social Networks.
Minds and Vero both look pretty good. I like MeWe’s privacy features, but it needs more focus on what kind of social network it wants to be.
