LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Everyone Else Needs to Tone Down Their Rhetoric and Much, Much More. “So I am supposed to believe that calling Trump supporters Nazis, white supremacists, sexists, homophobes is just the right thing to do but Trump’s rhetoric is pouring gasoline on a burning fire of crazy activists? Or perhaps violence in the name of the leftist agenda is just fine? I think that’s it.”