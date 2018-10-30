October 30, 2018

HMM: Report: Israel sold $250m. of sophisticated spy systems to Saudi Arabia.

Some of the spy systems, which are the most sophisticated systems Israel has ever sold to any Arab country, have already been transferred to Saudi Arabia and put into use after a Saudi technical team received training in operating them, the report added.

The exclusive report also revealed that the two countries exchanged strategic military information in the meetings, which were conducted in Washington and London through a European mediator.

Such cooperation would not be the first of its kind between Israel and Saudi Arabia.