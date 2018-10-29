October 29, 2018
WHY AMERICA DESPERATELY NEEDS ANOTHER BABY BOOM. But as the Chinese are learning, once you discourage a couple of generations from having as many kids as they want, later generations don’t want as many kids.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
WHY AMERICA DESPERATELY NEEDS ANOTHER BABY BOOM. But as the Chinese are learning, once you discourage a couple of generations from having as many kids as they want, later generations don’t want as many kids.