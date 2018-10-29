October 29, 2018

SMART: RNC Contacts 15.7 Million Hispanic Voters Ahead of Midterms. “Republicans say 1 out of every 4 voters contacted are from Hispanic communities.”

The RNC says it has already seen results from the 15.7 million contacts it has made in the Hispanic community either by phone or in person. It points to an uptick in President Donald Trump’s approval rating among Hispanics, which it credits to both its outreach and to successful policies.

“The effective policies of the Trump administration on behalf of our community have led to record low unemployment of 4.5 percent and as a result, increased support from Hispanic voters across the country,” said Yali Nuñez, the RNC’s director of Hispanic media. “We remain focused on advocating for policies and candidates that empower the Hispanic community.”