October 29, 2018

THE NEW CIVILITY: Blackburn says ‘angry mob’ interrupted rally in Tennessee with Lindsey Graham.

Security officers forcibly removed several people from Blackburn’s “Get Out The Vote” rally with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Sunday evening after several “appalling” and “despicable” disruptions, according to the 2018 Senate candidate’s campaign.

Blackburn, the state’s Republican nominee in the upcoming Senate race, said protesters threw punches and shouted in the midst of a moment of silence for the victims in Pittsburgh, where 11 Jewish worshipers were fatally shot Saturday.