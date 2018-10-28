PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

October 28, 2018

SHAMEFUL: Protesters heckle Marsha Blackburn during moment of silence for Tree of Life victims. “You know it’s bad for your side when Dem Phil Bredesen had to release a statement distancing himself from his own supporters.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:55 pm