GET WOKE, GO BROKE: Cancellation of ‘Boba Fett’ Movie Reveals a Star Wars Franchise in Serious Trouble.

It’s the Lady Ghostbusters syndrome of a studio and its marketing platform of left-leaning film “critics” (read: industry boosters) attacking male fans all over again. To borrow a line from another franchise that also involved George Lucas and Harrison Ford, Kathleen Kennedy chose…poorly.