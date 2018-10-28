October 28, 2018

DID ANTI-SEMITIC BDS RHETORIC TRIGGER THE SYNAGOGUE SHOOTER? “We’ve seen this meme applied liberally to explanations for what encouraged Cesar Sayoc to send bombs to all those Democrats. His lawyer even blames Trump for his client’s impulse-control problem. Should Trump be blamed for the synagogue massacre also? Many on the left are trying to make the connection, despite the fact that the shooter was virulently anti-Trump. But if Trump is to blame for the attempted bombings, yesterday’s anti-Semitic attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh could just as easily be blamed on the vicious anti-Jewish rhetoric coming from the left.”

