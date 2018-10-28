October 28, 2018

NEVER-TRUMPER JOHN PODHORETZ IS NONETHELESS HIGHLY OFFENDED BY THE ANTI-TRUMP SMEARS:

Based on the early evidence, the shooter was not only consumed with a hatred of Jews but possessed a kind of sneering contempt for Trump on the grounds that Trump was basically a Jewish agent or a Jew-lover himself. Trump can only be blamed for the murderous Jew-killing actions of someone who thought of him that way by people who are so consumed by hatred of him that there is nothing they won’t blame him for.