October 28, 2018

SECRET HISTORY: These Are The Forgotten Sex Workers Of The First World War Who Played An Important Role In Soldiers’ Lives.

“It’s a much deeper thing than we give it credit for. The men thought they were likely to die the next day, the thought you’re never going to have someone touch you nicely again before you die, it must be horrendous.

“Before one of the major offensives, where 80% of men were expected to die, 300 men were lined up outside this one brothel.”

Many of the men, she said, were virgins, who wanted to experience having sex before they died.