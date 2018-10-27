PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
October 27, 2018

KIMBERLY LEONARD AND SALENA ZITO: 11 shot dead in Pittsburgh synagogue, 4 police wounded. Suspect shouted: ‘Jews need to die.’

As we all know, this shooting is Trump’s fault because he moved the embassy to Jerusalem.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:29 pm