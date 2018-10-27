October 27, 2018

IT DOESN’T REALLY MATTER, BECAUSE IT WAS GOOD FOR THE CAUSE: Matthew Shepard Is the World’s Most Famous Gay Hate Crime Victim. But Was He Really Killed for Being Gay? “That’s right: One of Shepard’s killers was queer. Jimenez found through his reporting that McKinney had been Shepard’s lover. Sure, it’s possible that he had some internalized homophobia, but the narrative that Shepard was killed by bigot rednecks who targeted him for being gay is not, according to Jimenez, actually true. They killed him over meth. What’s more, Jimenez argues that Laramie wasn’t a hotbed of idiocy and homophobia either. It was a college town, home to the University of Wyoming. And like most college towns, it was, and is, quite liberal and even gay-friendly. That truth got lost as the story spread, and Laramie became a parody of white trash ignorance and bigotry.”