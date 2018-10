CONTRARY TO WHAT THE MEDIA AND THE DEMS (BIRM) WILL TELL YOU THE MOST SALIENT THING ABOUT THE CRAZY IN FLORIDA WHO SENT THE DUD BOMBS IS NOT THAT HE’S A TRUMP FAN OR A REGISTERED REPUBLICAN. IT’S THAT HE’S A KNOWN WOLF: Our under-incarceration problem, explosive packages edition. Even if he’s apparently too insane to do any damage, he should have been somewhere he couldn’t even attempt it.