ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: UN report calls Bay Area homeless crisis human rights violation — Special rapporteur cites SF and Oakland along with worst slums in the world.

Found via “Comfortably Smug,” who tweets, “We need a coalition of the willing to go into San Francisco for regime change.”

Earlier: California Ranks as Poorest State, One of the Worst for Income Inequality. “Want a liberal utopia? This is what it looks like.”