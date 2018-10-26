October 26, 2018
“THE DEVIL IS IN OUR PHONES:” Silicon Valley People Keep Their Kids Away From Screens.. “I am convinced the devil lives in our phones and is wreaking havoc on our children.”
Related: Social Media As Social Disease.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
“THE DEVIL IS IN OUR PHONES:” Silicon Valley People Keep Their Kids Away From Screens.. “I am convinced the devil lives in our phones and is wreaking havoc on our children.”
Related: Social Media As Social Disease.