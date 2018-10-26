October 26, 2018

GIVING FLORIDA MAN A RUN FOR HIS STOLEN MONEY: Wisconsin man “Segway Boy” accused of attempting to buy radioactive material with intent to kill.

Justin Tolomeo, Special Agent in Charge of the Milwaukee Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Jeremy Ryan, 30, of the Town of Madison has been charged with attempted possession of radioactive material with intent to cause death.

Ryan allegedly attempted to buy the lethal dose in March and October of 2018. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Ryan, who was dubbed “Segway Boy” faced multiple felony drug charges in 2016. He got the nickname after he was seen riding a Segway around the state capitol in 2011 taunting Republican lawmakers.

He also attempted a congressional run against Paul Ryan in 2012.