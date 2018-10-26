October 26, 2018

WELL, GOOD: NATO Dusts Off a Cold War Skill: Moving Troops.

U.S. Admiral James Foggo has spent months planning for NATO’s largest exercise since the Cold War. His first target: getting all 50,000 troops in place by the time drills start on Thursday.

Moving forces from 30 countries to Norway for the Trident Juncture maneuvers has been almost as big an endeavor as the exercises themselves. Ten thousand vehicles, 250 aircraft and 65 ships were dispatched, with most of the matérial directed to southern Norway.

Getting everything in place “is a serious logistics challenge,” said the U.S. admiral, who is commanding the exercises and usually oversees the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s joint-force operation in Naples, Italy.