October 26, 2018

HMM: ACE inhibitors linked to increased risk for lung cancer. “After accounting for factors that might influence the findings, such as age, gender, weight, smoking, drinking and history of lung disease, Azoulay’s team found that ACE inhibitors were tied to a 14 percent increased risk for lung cancer. The risk for lung cancer was seen after five years of taking these drugs. For those who took them for more than 10 years, the risk increased to 31 percent, the researchers found. A specialist not involved with the new study said patients taking ACE inhibitors should not worry because the benefits of these drugs far outweigh any risk for lung cancer.”